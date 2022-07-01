Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,261. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

