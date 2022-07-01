Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 138,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.