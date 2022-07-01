Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,875 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,306,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

