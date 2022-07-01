Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,117,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. 39,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,585. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

