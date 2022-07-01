Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

