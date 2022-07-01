Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,410 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 743,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.