Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.04. 19,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

