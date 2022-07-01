Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

