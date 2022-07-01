Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of USB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 134,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,328. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

