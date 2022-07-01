McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.03-$3.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 31,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after buying an additional 236,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

