McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.