McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.