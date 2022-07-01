McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.86. 29,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.