McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

