Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Acquires 50,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 510,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

