Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MCUJF stock remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. 19,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.