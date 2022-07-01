MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 19.9% This Week

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $40.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00172920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00692148 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00083825 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015900 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

