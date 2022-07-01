Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

