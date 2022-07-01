Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MEAC remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,360,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,920,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.