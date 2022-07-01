Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:MEAC remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,360,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,920,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
