Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.