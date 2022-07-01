Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Trading Down 3%

Metcash Limited (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.25 and last traded at 3.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.35.
About Metcash (OTC:MCSHF)
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
