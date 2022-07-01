Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €10.70

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.70 ($11.38) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

