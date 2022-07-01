MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.27 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $15,744,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.