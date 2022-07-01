MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.14%.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

