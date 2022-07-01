MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,345.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00011763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $2,345.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,847,360 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

