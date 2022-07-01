Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.66

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 2677966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIR. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,070,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

