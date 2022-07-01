Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITSY traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.25 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 billion. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 102.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.