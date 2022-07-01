MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

