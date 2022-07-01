Mizuho Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.91.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $72.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.