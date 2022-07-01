Mizuho Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $99.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.91.

NYSE ED opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

