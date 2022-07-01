Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TAP stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

