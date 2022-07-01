Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $8.01 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 268.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $25,110.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00578769 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

