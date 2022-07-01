Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $364.37 and last traded at $364.37. Approximately 4,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

