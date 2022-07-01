Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MNPR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.98.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

