Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $54.17 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00056016 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $54.17 million and $8.52 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.20 or 0.06500264 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00183019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00080498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015375 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,384,157 coins and its circulating supply is 4,808,605 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

