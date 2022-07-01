Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €207.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($220.21) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($256.38) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($248.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($179.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of RI stock opened at €175.30 ($186.49) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($144.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €181.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.28.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

