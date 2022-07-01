Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:IIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $28.40.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.