Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 7,100” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

