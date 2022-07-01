Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 7,100” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

