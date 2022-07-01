Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

MGRUF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

