MXC (MXC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. MXC has a market capitalization of $213.49 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.02046465 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006609 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.