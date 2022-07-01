MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Up 32%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) shares rose 32% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 2,002,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,044,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.
MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)
