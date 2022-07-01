Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.04 and last traded at $124.45. Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

