Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.04 and last traded at $124.45. Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
