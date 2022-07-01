National Bank Financial Trims MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

MTYFF opened at $40.43 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

