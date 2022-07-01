National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$51.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

