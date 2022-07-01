National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$63.00

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$51.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.