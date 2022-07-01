Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $843,625.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,804,073 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.