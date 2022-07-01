Neo (NEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.18 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00042396 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $582.41 million and approximately $52.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00187133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00975334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00084481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.97 or 1.00005784 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

