NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $62.21. 37,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. NetApp has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.95.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

