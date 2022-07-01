NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of 209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

