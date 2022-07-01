Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 11,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,093. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

