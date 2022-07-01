New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

GBR opened at $1.54 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

